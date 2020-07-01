Michael Dunford Bailey

1961-2020

Back in the arms of his beloved Mom and Dad, our dear Michael slipped out of his earthly existence on June 19, 2020.

Michael Dunford Bailey was born on April 10, 1961 at LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, a son to Larry Eugene Bailey and Karen Dunford. He was raised in Bountiful, Utah where he lived for 45 years. He attended South Davis Junior High and was the first graduating class at Woods Cross High School in 1979. Michael was an avid weight lifter who enjoyed music, bike rides, reading, good food and long walks, especially with his dad.

Michael lived his entire life carefree, he had the gift of friendship and could strike up a conversation with anyone anywhere he went. One of Michael's greatest past-times was sitting on a porch reminiscing about old days, music, anything sports related and family memories. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Oakland Raiders fan all his life. He had a genuine love for music. He could name the band to any song and loved studying the history of each musician. He had a rare thirst for knowledge and often tested others on their own.

One of Michael's greatest accomplishments was acting as caregiver to his Dad from 2009 - 2012. He genuinely took great responsibility in helping a father that he deeply loved. He was a friend to all and willing to help any of his longtime Bountiful neighbors and many friends who he loved with all his heart. Upon his dad's death in 2012, Mike moved to Salt Lake City where he met his life companion and sweetheart, Zan Guo. They were later married.

Michael is survived by his wife, Zan Guo (SLC); sister, Julie Ann Bailey Matthews (Henderson, NV); nephew, Christopher Jacob Matthews (St. George), along with many cousins and countless lifelong friends.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 3:00 p.m., at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, Utah. Interment at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park immediately following the service.

Rest in peace sweet Michael, you will be missed.



