1947 ~ 2019
Michael Bettfreund Davis, age 72, of Spring Hill, TN passed away October 31, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Louis Dean & Jacqueline Bettfreund Davis. Michael retired after 36 years as the branch manager of the Salt Lake City location of Master Halco in 2006, moved to Tennessee to reunite with his children. He loved to spend time with family, especially outdoors at the lake. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Gail Elaine Swinney Davis for 54 years. Michael is survived by wife, Gail, daughter Jamie Lynn (Kirk) Thompson, son Michael Dean (Tori) Davis & grandchildren Braden & Keaton Thompson, and Macie Davis- that were the pride of his life. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister (Carolyn Davis Jensen) & infant daughter Laury Leigh Davis. A private memorial service to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the .
