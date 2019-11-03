Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3009 Columbia Avenue
Franklin, TN 37064
(615) 794-2289
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Bettfreund Davis


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Bettfreund Davis Obituary
1947 ~ 2019
Michael Bettfreund Davis, age 72, of Spring Hill, TN passed away October 31, 2019. He was born on March 2, 1947 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Louis Dean & Jacqueline Bettfreund Davis. Michael retired after 36 years as the branch manager of the Salt Lake City location of Master Halco in 2006, moved to Tennessee to reunite with his children. He loved to spend time with family, especially outdoors at the lake. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Gail Elaine Swinney Davis for 54 years. Michael is survived by wife, Gail, daughter Jamie Lynn (Kirk) Thompson, son Michael Dean (Tori) Davis & grandchildren Braden & Keaton Thompson, and Macie Davis- that were the pride of his life. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister (Carolyn Davis Jensen) & infant daughter Laury Leigh Davis. A private memorial service to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make a donation to the .
WILIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -