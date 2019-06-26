|
|
Michael D. Maynard
4/23/1949~6/21/2019
Son of Joseph Willliam Maynard and Grace Dille Maynard. Survived by Travis Michael Maynard (Son), Michelle Caress Maynard (Daughter), and Gene Maynard (Brother). Reunited with wife Shearl Savage Maynard.
Service to be held on Wednesday, June, 26th, 2019 at 1 pm at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper.
His presence will be deeply missed by many.
For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 26, 2019