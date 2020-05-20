Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Michael Mills
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Dale Mills

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Dale Mills
1940 ~ 2020
Michael Dale Mills was born in Utah on December 1, 1940 to Mike and Lila, passed peacefully in his home on June 16, 2020 with his wife at his side.
At the age of 16 Michael joined the US Navy, spreading democracy through baseball from 1957 to 1961. In 1965 he joined Kennecott as an electrician, retiring as an engineering supervisor at 40 years of service. For several decades Michael coached competitive youth baseball and basketball, winning multiple championships in Utah and across the U.S.
He is survived by siblings Harry, Steve, Maryann, and Patrick, children Michael and Toni, several grandchildren, and beloved wife Nancy. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Peter.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on May 21, 2020 at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. Occupancy is limited due to COVID-19. For additional obituary information visit www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -