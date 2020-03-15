|
|
Michael Don Wride
1958~2020
Michael Don Wride, age 61, passed away on March 7, 2020 at Layton, Utah. Mike was born on August 22, 1958 in Whittier, California to Tom and Elaine Wride.
A memorial service will be held for Mike at Russon Mortuary, 1941 North Main Street, Farmington, Utah on Saturday morning, March 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A viewing will be held at the mortuary prior to services from 9-9:45 a.m. Interment will follow the service at the Bountiful Lakeview Cemetery at 1640 East Lakeview Drive in Bountiful, Utah.
Online guestbook www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 15, 2020