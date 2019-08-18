|
Michael E Hansen
1951-2019
Our brother Michael E Hansen passed away August 12, 2019 of natural causes. Born November 10, 1951 to Clarence Elwood and Ferol Hansen. Mike served our country in the US Army in Vietnam.
Survived by siblings Cheryl (Don) Jacobson, Susan (Kirk) Larsen, Patti Nessen and James Hansen. Preceded in death by parents, brother Greg and sister Laurel.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 AM at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park 17111 So. Camp Williams Rd. Bluffdale, Utah. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019