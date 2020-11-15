1/1
Michael G. Harwood
1937 - 2020
Michael G. Harwood was born to Gordon Harwood & Helen Harwood in SLC. He is survived by his brother Bruce (Janice) & nephews Devin, Colby & Ty Harwood. He graduated from So. High & worked for many years at VA Hospital. He was a loving, caring and generous brother & uncle. He liked family gatherings, people watching at the mall and trips to Wendover, especially when he hit a large jackpot which he shared with his nephews. There will be no services as per his request. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 15, 2020.
