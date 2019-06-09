Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Michael Kump
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broomhead Funeral Home
12600 S. 2200 W.
Riverton, UT
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
the Utah Veterans Memorial Park
17111 S. Camp Williams Rd.
Bluffdale, UT
1950 ~ 2019
Michael Glen Kump passed away unexpectedly June 5, 2019. He was born June 15, 1950 in Bluffdale, UT.
He is survived by daughter Michelle (Tim) Slawnikowski, 5 grandchildren and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd. Bluffdale, UT. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 9, 2019
