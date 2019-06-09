|
1950 ~ 2019
Michael Glen Kump passed away unexpectedly June 5, 2019. He was born June 15, 1950 in Bluffdale, UT.
He is survived by daughter Michelle (Tim) Slawnikowski, 5 grandchildren and many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held Friday, June 14, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd. Bluffdale, UT. A visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. at Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 S. 2200 W. Riverton, UT. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 9, 2019