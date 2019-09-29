Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
1342 East 500 South
Salt Lake City, UT
Michael Harris Forrest


1958 - 2019
Michael Harris Forrest Obituary
1958 ~ 2019
Michael Harris Forrest born October 5th 1958, passed peacefully in his home on September 22, 2019. He is survived by his wife Conne Forrest, Daughters: Heather (Eric) Anderson, Christi (Nic) Smith, Stepson: Andrew (Laura) Simmons, Parents: Gary F. & Judy M. Forrest, Brothers: Gary W. (Steffany) Forrest, Shane (Roxanne) Forrest and most importantly his grandchildren.
His constant humor and witty comebacks will be greatly missed. He was at peace and happiest when he was outside, watching the Utes, playing golf and working as a superintendent at Glendale Golf Course. He would not want this to be a time of mourning but of celebration. The best way to honor him would be to put on some KISS/ Rush and have a cold Coors. A short memorial will be held for our father on Saturday October 5th at 11:00 AM. Located at his final resting place, Mt. Olivet Cemetery located at 1342 East 500 South Salt Lake City Utah 84102. He wouldn't want you fussing over what to wear so please come as you are. There will be time to share some of your fondest memories of him before we lay him to rest.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019
