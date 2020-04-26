|
|
Michael J. Butkovich
1935 ~ 2020
Michael J. Butkovich, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at home on April 23, 2020. He was born on November 4, 1935 to Joseph P. Butkovich and Matilda Krumpotic. He married Xene Pappas on April 12, 1958. Together they raised four children. They were blessed with 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Mike was a hardworking man with a heart of gold. He worked at Alta View Service, the family owned gas station, until he left to serve in the military. He then worked over 30 years at Kennecott Copper. Mike was a great friend and enjoyed spending time at Butko's Cabin. Mike's wife spent many hours caring for him during his illness. He always said how lucky he was to have her. Survived by his wife, Xene, children, Michelle (Dennis) Ainsworth, Toni (Gary) Van Ekelenburg, Mike (Kathy) Butkovich and Joe (Camille) Butkovich, and his sister, Dorothy Hansen. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Tony Butkovich, and two sisters. A private Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church at 11 am on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. The service can be viewed live on https://bit.ly/2xPazRG A private graveside service will follow at Sandy City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Diabetes Association or Blessed Sacrament Church. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020