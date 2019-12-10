|
Michael J. McCoy
6/2/1943 ~ 12/8/2019
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Married his "pen pal" Esther Saldivar on August 4, 1961. Together they raised four beautiful girls. Mike retired from Hill Air Force Base after 35 years. His greatest joys were spending time with his family, teasing and spoiling them. He loved his classic cars and listening to Johnny Cash.
Survived by his wife Esther; daughters Toni (Ken) Bonza, Julie Pedockie, Michelle McCoy, and daddy's baby Jody (Jeff) Oswald; grandchildren Kristen, Stan, April, Winter, Zachary, Jennica, Cori, Johnathan, James, and Justin; 15 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; and sisters Frances and May. Preceded in death by both his parents; brothers; and his beloved in-laws Crespin and Lucy Saldivar.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12th at 2:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Friends are invited to greet the family during the viewing from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Every day he would check the obituaries and say "Well, I'm not in there! I guess I better get busy". Today you get to rest, dad.
