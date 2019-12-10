Home

POWERED BY

Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. McCoy


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. McCoy Obituary
Michael J. McCoy
6/2/1943 ~ 12/8/2019
Our beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Married his "pen pal" Esther Saldivar on August 4, 1961. Together they raised four beautiful girls. Mike retired from Hill Air Force Base after 35 years. His greatest joys were spending time with his family, teasing and spoiling them. He loved his classic cars and listening to Johnny Cash.
Survived by his wife Esther; daughters Toni (Ken) Bonza, Julie Pedockie, Michelle McCoy, and daddy's baby Jody (Jeff) Oswald; grandchildren Kristen, Stan, April, Winter, Zachary, Jennica, Cori, Johnathan, James, and Justin; 15 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandson; and sisters Frances and May. Preceded in death by both his parents; brothers; and his beloved in-laws Crespin and Lucy Saldivar.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12th at 2:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Friends are invited to greet the family during the viewing from 1:00 to 2:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered at www.larkincares.com
Every day he would check the obituaries and say "Well, I'm not in there! I guess I better get busy". Today you get to rest, dad.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -