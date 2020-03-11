Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Edison Street Events
3331 Edison Street
Salt Lake City, UT
Michael J. Sealey Obituary
10/04/1965 ~ 3/07/2020
Our beloved Michael "Mikey" passed away due to unexpected health complications. He was born 10/4/1965. He was a gentle soul with a heart of gold. He had an infectious laugh, the best & brightest personality & sometimes a little ditzy. Michael was loved by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
He was preceded in death by Dad Melvin, brother Timmy & sister Maralee. He is survived by his husband Stephen Bolinder, Mom Beverly, sisters Lisa (Nunu) & Shauna Mccarthy, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & extended family & countless adoring fans. He will be greatly missed!
Celebration of Life will be held Friday, 3/13, 10am -2pm at Edison Street Events 3331 Edison Street, Salt Lake City.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 11, 2020
