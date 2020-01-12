|
Michael Jared Haycock
1971 ~ 2020
Our Michael "Uncle Mikie" slipped away peacefully into heaven and is no longer in the agony of cancer pain. We are grateful to all who tried to help him in any way.
He leaves behind his parents: Gerald and Sylvia Haycock and his siblings: Garth Haycock (Cami), Jeannine Kersey (Dan) and Sarah Scott (Bill) with many nieces and nephews and other family members.
Mike was married to Tawnya Marie Whitmire 15 April 1995 and later divorced. They had no children. His occupation in life was a truck driver. Mike was especially good to his nephews and nieces who feel that he helped to raise them. Mike had a kind heart and was very fond of animals.
A family celebration of Mike's life will be held later in the Springtime on his birthday.
We told Mike heaven is BEAUTIFUL…now he knows!
