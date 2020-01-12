Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Haycock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jared Haycock


1971 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Jared Haycock
1971 ~ 2020
Our Michael "Uncle Mikie" slipped away peacefully into heaven and is no longer in the agony of cancer pain. We are grateful to all who tried to help him in any way.
He leaves behind his parents: Gerald and Sylvia Haycock and his siblings: Garth Haycock (Cami), Jeannine Kersey (Dan) and Sarah Scott (Bill) with many nieces and nephews and other family members.
Mike was married to Tawnya Marie Whitmire 15 April 1995 and later divorced. They had no children. His occupation in life was a truck driver. Mike was especially good to his nephews and nieces who feel that he helped to raise them. Mike had a kind heart and was very fond of animals.
A family celebration of Mike's life will be held later in the Springtime on his birthday.
We told Mike heaven is BEAUTIFUL…now he knows!
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -