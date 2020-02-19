|
|
Murphy pulled his final Murphy and passed away on Valentine's Day leaving us broken-hearted.
He leaves behind his Girlfriend, Terri Liddiard; and nieces and nephews Linda, Tammie, Deanna, John, Perry and Mel. Preceded in death by his parents Perry and Angie, brothers Bob, Jim, Don and Richard.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, February 21 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 22 at 12:00 Noon at Elysian Burial Gardens, 1075 College Street, Salt Lake City. For extended obituary and to view tribute slideshow visit www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 19, 2020