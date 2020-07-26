1/1
Michael John Brinton
1962 - 2020
1962 ~ 2020
Michael (Mike) John Brinton, 57 died peacefully at home July 20, 2020, in Scottsdale, Arizona with his mother by his side.
Born September 19, 1962 in Lakewood, Washington to Ralph M. (deceased) and Nancy L. Brinton, the family moved to Salt Lake City in 1966, where Mike spent a good portion of his life. A graduate of East High School, he played football; Mike attended the University of Utah, earning a BS in Economics and affiliating with the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He was an accomplished golfer and skier and enjoyed driving his prized '83 Porsche up various mountain canyons and winding roads.
After college, Mike went to work for 3M as a sales rep, later becoming a stockbroker. In recent years, he took up painting.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy Brinton of both Scottsdale, Arizona and Salt Lake City; sister Lisa Brinton and nephews, Douglas and Robert Thomson all of Rowayton, Connecticut; and his dog Sara.
Due to Covid-19, a graveside service will be held this fall at Mount Calvery, Salt Lake City Cemetery. Donations can be made to a favorite charity.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
