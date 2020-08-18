Michael K Madsen
1947 - 2020
Michael K. Madsen passed away on August 14, 2020 at his home in West Jordan, UT.
Michael was born in 1947 to Leonard and Ardeth Madsen in Gunnison, Utah
Mike met the love of his life and his eternal companion, Crystal Heath. On November 6th, 1970 they were sealed in the Manti temple and were married for 49 years. They lived in the Avenues in Salt Lake City until they moved to West Jordan. Mike and Crystal raised 6 children. Tracy, Angela, Cory, Tiffany, Mindy, Brittany.
Services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan and will be attended by invitation only. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 pm. Interment West Jordan City Cemetery. Services can be viewed live online at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.
For full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit Jenkins-Soffe website.