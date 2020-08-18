1/2
Michael K. Madsen
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael K Madsen
1947 - 2020
Michael K. Madsen passed away on August 14, 2020 at his home in West Jordan, UT.
Michael was born in 1947 to Leonard and Ardeth Madsen in Gunnison, Utah
Mike met the love of his life and his eternal companion, Crystal Heath. On November 6th, 1970 they were sealed in the Manti temple and were married for 49 years. They lived in the Avenues in Salt Lake City until they moved to West Jordan. Mike and Crystal raised 6 children. Tracy, Angela, Cory, Tiffany, Mindy, Brittany.
Services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 1007 West South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan and will be attended by invitation only. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the funeral home from 6:00-8:00 pm. Interment West Jordan City Cemetery. Services can be viewed live online at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
For full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit Jenkins-Soffe website.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - South Jordan Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved