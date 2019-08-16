|
|
Michael K. Wright
1942 ~ 2016
A link has fallen from my Family Tree
I keep hearing a voice that says "Grieve not for me" remember the best times. The good life I lived while I was strong. Continue my heritage, I'm counting on you".
"Keep smiling and surely the sun will shine through. My mind is at ease, my soul is at rest, remembering how truly I was blessed I miss you dearly, so
keep your chin up, until the day comes and we're together once again".
Happy Birthday my sweetheart.
All my love, Nita
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 16, 2019