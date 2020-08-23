1950 ~ 2020

Michael (Mike) LaMar Withers, 69, Passed away on August 3rd, 2020 at his home in Hurricane, Utah. Mike was born to LaMar and Betty Withers on October 18, 1950, in Murray, Utah. A jack of all trades, he spent his life learning, loving, and smart-assing everyone.

He loved camping and being on the water whether it was on a boat, jet ski, or waterskiing for which he was a pro. Mike was an avid reader with an extensive library and a passion for history. He was very social and easily made friends wherever he went. He was often found having several cups of coffee with friends.

Mike was able to realize his dream of moving to southern Utah and loved living in Hurricane where he explored as much as he could. No GPS needed; he knew every dirt road in St George and often took his family on exploratory trips.

His world revolved around his two kids and ten grandkids. He was always so proud of each of them. He loved spending his time with family and friends playing games of all sorts and exercising his new passion of cooking.

We love and miss you; our Friend, Brother, Dad, and most important to you, Papa.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 10am at the clubhouse of the Stillwater HOA Neighborhood located at 79 W Stillwater Dr. Saratoga Springs, Utah. Light refreshments served afterward. Please bring your stories of Mike as we look forward to hearing them.



