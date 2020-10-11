Or Copy this URL to Share

June 2, 1945 ~ October 8, 2020

Our dad left this earth surrounded by his loving sons, & friend Gina at his home from pulmonary aneurysm.

Youngest of ten siblings, parents Ira & Arizonia Watters. Married Helen Ferguson (divorced) had three sons, Jeff (Cindy), Kevin (Kelley) & Scott. Married Pat Swensen (divorced) had son Zach, stepson James. He has four grandchildren Eboni (Ashton), Ariel (Colton), Rachel & Jaden. Two great grandsons Kohen & Krew. He loved racing motorcycles, camping, hunting & fishing with his sons.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



