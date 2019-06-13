|
Michael Leon Todd
September 8, 1960 - June 9, 2019
West Valley City, UT-Michael passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, 3 years to the day of the passing of his brother, Nicholus, in West Valley City. Michael was always the type to try and help his family and friends whenever they needed him. He loved fishing, playing darts with his best friend, Chris Padilla.
Mike is survived by his sisters, Christine VanDamme (Daniel); Denise Todd Farnworth; brother, Blaine Todd and his step-mom, Shu Todd. He is also survived by his dear friend and partner in crime, Angela Martinez. Preceded in death by his parents, Sherion and George Hanna; Spero Savas; Dennis Todd Sr.; his brothers, Denny Todd Jr. and Nicolus Savas.
A Viewing will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Wiscombe Memorial located at 47 South Orange Street Suite B5 Salt Lake City, UT 84116. Those who wish to express condolences may visit www.wiscombememorial.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 13, 2019