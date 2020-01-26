|
|
"Coach Mike"
Michael Palmer
Martines
1945 ~ 2020
Michael P. Martines, better known to most as beloved "Coach Mike", passed away on January 18th at his home in Salt Lake City at the age of 74.
Born on June 27, 1945, and raised in Salt Lake, he was recognized as a gifted athlete at a young age. As a student athlete at East High School, he was a star member of the football and tennis teams, and traveled to tournaments all over the country.
His athletic accomplishments earned him a full scholarship to the University of Utah where her continued to play football and tennis. Shortly after graduation, he became a coach as a way to share his passion for tennis with others across Utah, Hawaii, and Arizona. After settling in Arizona, he met and married Connie O'Connor. Mike and Connie had two sons, Palmer and Murphy. They later divorced, but remained life long friends. Coach Mike returned to Salt Lake City and in 1997 leased the old Dee Smith tennis courts where he established Coach Mike's Tennis Academy. It flourished for 25 years under his direction. Mike was inducted into the Utah Tennis Hall of Fame in 2001. He retired at the age of 72, leaving a legacy in the tennis community.
Mike was proceed in death by his parents Eldon J. Martines and Agnes Eve Palmer Martines, and his brother R.J. Martines. He is survived by his son Palmer and wife Anna, his son Murphy and wife Carrie, his grandson Jett, and his two Labrador Retrievers, Mojo and Agnes. Mike will be remembered as a tennis icon and for his many contributions to the tennis community. He will also be remembered for his love of family, his love of his dogs, and his passion for hunting and the outdoors. His family, friends, and community will miss him deeply.
A celebration of life will be held on March 28th to honor Coach Mike at The Coach Mike's Tennis Academy in Salt Lake. More information to follow.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Coach Mike's Friends of Public Tennis - 501(c)(3)
P.O. Box 17118 Salt Lake City, UT 84117
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020