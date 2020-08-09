Michael Anthony Mayhew
1959 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-On August 2, 2020, suddenly, Michael went home. Mikey was born October 7, 1959 in Washington, DC, the third of six children of Donald M. and Mary L. Mayhew (Hill). His dear mother pre-deceased him in 2017. Mikey is survived by his father, three sisters; Mary (John), Beth (Daniel), Catherine (James), his brothers, Paul (Sandra), and Donald (Erika), his former, beloved wife, Joyce Carleton, and their three children, Sean (Cori), Kevin (Lucille), and Eileen (Benjamin); his grandchildren Teagan, Cillian and Sinead. Michael graduated from The School Without Walls in Washington, DC. and was proud to serve in the US NAVY for 4 years. He then apprenticed to become a Union Iron Worker of the I.W. Union, Local 5., Washington, DC, and was part of the renovation of Union Station. Michael then moved his family to Salt Lake City, UT. From there he continued his passion for life and a job well done, now a Local 27 Iron Worker, building and rebuilding the country's infrastructure throughout many of the states. He loved fishing, Lake Powell, golfing, his family (especially his grandchildren), and was also Philadelphia Eagles #1 fan. Known for his great loving heart and sense of fun, Michael worked hard and played hard. He will be missed, but is always in our hearts.
We will celebrate his life at a later date. To his friends and co-workers, who were also a major part of his life, thank you for your kind words and our gratitude goes out to you.To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com
or thememories.com
.