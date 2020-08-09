1/1
Michael Mayhew
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Anthony Mayhew
1959 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-On August 2, 2020, suddenly, Michael went home. Mikey was born October 7, 1959 in Washington, DC, the third of six children of Donald M. and Mary L. Mayhew (Hill). His dear mother pre-deceased him in 2017. Mikey is survived by his father, three sisters; Mary (John), Beth (Daniel), Catherine (James), his brothers, Paul (Sandra), and Donald (Erika), his former, beloved wife, Joyce Carleton, and their three children, Sean (Cori), Kevin (Lucille), and Eileen (Benjamin); his grandchildren Teagan, Cillian and Sinead. Michael graduated from The School Without Walls in Washington, DC. and was proud to serve in the US NAVY for 4 years. He then apprenticed to become a Union Iron Worker of the I.W. Union, Local 5., Washington, DC, and was part of the renovation of Union Station. Michael then moved his family to Salt Lake City, UT. From there he continued his passion for life and a job well done, now a Local 27 Iron Worker, building and rebuilding the country's infrastructure throughout many of the states. He loved fishing, Lake Powell, golfing, his family (especially his grandchildren), and was also Philadelphia Eagles #1 fan. Known for his great loving heart and sense of fun, Michael worked hard and played hard. He will be missed, but is always in our hearts.
We will celebrate his life at a later date. To his friends and co-workers, who were also a major part of his life, thank you for your kind words and our gratitude goes out to you.To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com or thememories.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved