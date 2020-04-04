|
|
1936 ~ 2020
Michael Merrill Norton (1936-2020) passed away suddenly in the early morning of Sunday, March 29, after struggling with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and, most recently, complications from pneumonia.
He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on October 9, 1936, to Elvin Virgil and Phyllis Merrill Norton. He was the second of four children.
He attended public schools in Centerville, Bountiful, and Kaysville, Utah, before entering the University of Utah as a Ford Foundation Scholar at the age of 16. He joined the marching band, Sigma Chi Fraternity, and Intercollegiate Knights and received a B.A. cum laude in political science and English from the University of Utah in 1957. He received an M.A. from the University of Oregon in 1966, and a Ph.D. from Stanford University in 1973.
From 1958 to 1961 he served a 30-month LDS mission to Brazil. In 1960 he was the first missionary ever assigned to serve in Northern Brazil and established the first branch there in Recife. He married Marilyn Gay Hardin in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1964 and they had five children: Suzanne (Todd) Smithson, San Marcos, California; Sheila (Leif-Erik) Nielson, Midway, Utah; Rochelle (Dale) Price, American Fork, Utah; Ryan (Jennifer) Norton, Mesa, Arizona; and Colleen (Benjamin) Hill, Gilbert, Arizona; and a foster daughter for six years, Canolia Putesoy.
Michael was a teacher at Bountiful High School, Dixie College, the University of Oregon, and San Jose City College. He also served as director of public relations at Dixie College and later as coordinator of school and community relations for the San Diego County Office of Education. Later he directed a project to identify developmentally disabled children on a bi-county level and then on a statewide level, which required a temporary move to Fair Oaks, California. For five years he was employed by the State of California as executive director of Area Board XIII for Developmental Disabilities in San Diego and Imperial Counties. He retired in 2003 after 16 years as director of public information for Palomar College in San Marcos, California. He spent 21 years in the U.S. Naval Reserve, retiring in 1990 with the rank of commander.
Michael was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout his life and served in various organizations, including three bishoprics and two high councils. He and his wife fulfilled an 18-month senior mission in the Massachusetts Boston Mission in 2006-07 and later served in the California Carlsbad Mission as part-time service missionaries.
Mike was quietly and humbly remarkable in many ways. He had a lifelong love of learning, a keen memory, easily made connections with others, and made sure everyone always felt welcome and comfortable. He loved puns and funny stories. His warmth, kindness, and smile were his trademarks. His character and integrity were his greatest strengths; he has often been described as "the most honest man I know."
He will be remembered as a devoted husband, son, brother, father, grandfather, and uncle, a skilled writer and editor, an enthusiastic teacher, a trombonist, a story-teller, and an avid sports fan.
He is survived by his wife and children, 21 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters and one brother: Nancy Carlisle of Logan, Utah; Jane Daynes of Oceanside, California; and Robert Norton of Salt Lake City, Utah.
Mike's family is additionally grieved that family and friends are unable to gather, mourn, comfort each other, and share memories at this time. Memorial services will be scheduled at a future date. Interment will be in the Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego, California.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020