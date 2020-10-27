Michael O. Warnick
1938 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Michael O. "Mike" Warnick passed away surrounded by his family on Oct 23, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born on Jan 27, 1938 in Pony, MT and was raised in Delta, UT. Mike married the love of his life, Lou, on Sept 17, 1967 in Elko, NV and they shared 52 wonderful years together. They raised their 6 children in West Jordan, UT. Mike was a strong and gentle cowboy. You rarely saw him without his cowboy hat and boots. He lived by a set of ethics that were admired by all that knew him. With his entire family by his side, he volunteered over 30 years to the Salt Lake County 4-H Horse Program and Western Stampede Rodeo. Mike was honored to share his passion for horses and the sport of Rodeo with others. He took the time to help many people through the years and made a difference in many lives. The admiration that people had for Mike is a true testament to the character of this wonderful man. He loved spending time with his family in the outdoors hunting, fishing, camping and riding 4-wheelers. Mike was always game to go on new adventures and see new places. You would always have a spot at his campfire. Mike worked hard his entire life to provide for his family. You could always find Mike at the different activities his kids and grandkids were participating in. From Rodeos to dance recitals, he would be there giving a "thumbs up" in support and unconditional love. He was very proud of the accomplishments of his family. Mike was a very strong man and was able to overcome difficult obstacles throughout his life. He won the battle against COVID-19 and valiantly fought against the effects of Lewy Body Dementia. This horrible disease may have stolen his memories, but never took away who he was and what he stood for. He will forever be our HERO. We are glad that Dad is reunited with our Mom, whom he missed greatly. We love you Dad. Mike is survived by his children Denise (Dewey), Von (Glenna), Reed (Carol), Russell, Kelly (George), daughter-in-law Rhonda, Brother Dean (Betty), special nephews Jay Warnick and Steve Walker, 26 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, loving wife Lou, son Dave Warnick, and siblings Shirley, Golden, Van and Gloria. The family would like to thank the special caregivers from At Home Instead and the memory care staff at The Ashford Assisted Living Center, for the love and excellent care that you gave to our dear Father. Funeral services will be held on Friday October 30, 2020 at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan Utah at 11:00 AM, with a daytime viewing held from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. An evening viewing will be held at the same location from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Thursday October 29, 2020. Interment to follow at The West Jordan City Cemetery, 7800 South 1300 West, West Jordan, Utah 84088. Join us for the live stream on Zoom using: 8019693456 see full instructions and obituary at memorialutah.com