Home

POWERED BY

Michael Provost

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Provost Obituary
Michael Frank

Provost

1969 ~ 2020

"Live while you live"

A tribute to a loving son, brother, father, uncle, and friend to all. An amazing soul full of love and compassion for everyone he came in contact with. His humor made everyone laugh until in tears. He was so very intelligent. He knew something about everything you asked him about. He loved learning and excelled in all his endeavors. As Mike would say, "you are right 60% of the time every time."

He was born in Los Angeles on November 4th, 1969. He grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah were he resided until his death, on March 4th, 2020. He was married to Tiffani Vina, later divorced, they had 2 sons, Dalton and Trey Provost.

Mike is survived by his sons, Mother Nancey Ford Warner, Father John (Elfrieda) Provost, sister Machele (Albert) Nieto, his nieces Jennifer Aoki (Cody) Fitz, Jessika (Jordan) Richins, his niece, Morgan Provost and nephew, Lowen Provost, and an "abundance" of great-nieces and nephews who adored him.

Mike is preceded in death by his step-father J. Mark Warner, his brother and sister-in-law Gregory Brian and Karrie Provost, and his nephew Jacob Aoki.

A remembrance to honor Mike will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -