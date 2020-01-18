|
1965 ~ 2020
Michael Ray Busch, beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, Pop Pop, friend, and puppy granddad, left us unexpectedly, and far too soon, on January 13, 2020.
Born on November 17, 1965, in Van Nuys, CA, Michael was adopted as an infant by Robert and Barbara Busch. He was brought home to a family with three older siblings, Steve, Sandi (Brian), and Terri, and later joined by two younger sisters, Barbie and Collette.
Michael grew up in Sandy, UT. He attended Brighton High School where he met his person, Angela Anderson, in health class. They were married in 1986 and, together, built a life that was everything he'd ever wanted.
Michael and Angela brought six beautiful humans into this world, and his devotion to Cole, Parker, Kennedy, Olivia, Lola, and Ava was legendary. He wore his heart on his sleeve, and never let a day pass without expressing his love, respect and admiration for his Busch 6-pack. His kids knew unconditional love, and unwavering support to be whatever they dreamed.
His greatest joy was celebrating every milestone together, traveling everywhere as a pack. Nothing was more important than honoring the achievements of his kids and making sure they knew they mattered.
His heart grew even bigger two years ago when his son-in-law, "Mr. Jake," and Jacob's two daughters, Mercedes and Savannah, joined the Busch tribe. Jacob's family treated Michael as their own, and in turn, he gave his whole heart to them. (But mostly to his granddogs, Axl and Slash.)
Next to his family, Michael was most proud of The Cole Project, a safe space for those grieving their own loved ones. He was Angela's biggest cheerleader as she worked tirelessly to help others in honor of their oldest son's memory.
Michael collected people. He had a magnetism that drew them in, turning strangers into friends and friends into family. He welcomed you into his home with a specialty cocktail, a decadent meal, and a million-dollar smile. And there would be music playing, as it always was, with Michael passionately narrating the history of each song.
Michael always said, you show up for the people you love. Angela would like to thank all the friends, colleagues, and loved ones who have shown up for her husband and family. She can never repay you, but will remember you always. And a profound thank you to Angela's family -- her mom, Margo; her siblings, Chris, Sarah, Ashleigh and Mike; and her son-in-law, Jake -- for watching vigil over her and her kids during this time of grief. To Izzy and Pomsky, your love and support for their daughters will never be forgotten.
Michael's passing has a left an incredible void in the lives of so many, but also a legacy of loving and living to the fullest. Please join us as we celebrate his life in the best way we know how - with memories, mojitos, and some of Michael's favorite music. We invite you to wear black in his honor. Not in mourning, but in tribute.
Friday, January 24, 2020 at Ember SLC (623 S. State Street). Open hours from 5:00 to 9:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Angela and her family through their GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/2tYGDjG.
We take solace knowing Michael was met by his precious son, and can hold Cole's face in his hands once again. His final resting place will be at home in Solana Beach, CA.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020