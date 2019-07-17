|
Michael D Rowley
West Jordan, UT-Michael D. Rowley passed away on July 13, 2019. Michael was born on January 23, 1953 to Gerald B and Marnell Jackson Rowley in Vernal, Utah. Michael enjoyed wood working, cooking and fishing when he could with his son Mike. He traveled with his family to Hawaii, Mexico and around the western United States. Michael loved to work hard no matter what he did. He is survived by his mother Marnell, Sisters Jerry Ann and Kelly (Bub) Fawcett, son Mike (Lara), 3 grandkids, Dallas, Casey, and Shyla, one niece Kylie, one nephew Grady, and 2 great nieces. Michael was preceded in death by his father Gerald B and one sister Jodi. A graveside service will be held Friday, July 19, 2019, 3 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 17, 2019