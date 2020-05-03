|
Michael Scott Peterson, beloved son of Normand Larry and Ruth Steinfeldt Peterson, brother to Mark Normand (died in infancy) and sisters Rebecca and Ramona, died on April 26, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He was born on January 30, 1956, in Lynwood, California, the second son and fourth and final child in the Peterson family. From the age of two, he grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah, where the family made their home. As an adult, he bought property and settled in Rigby, Idaho, where he spent his working years as a firefighter (hazards engineer) and EMT, auto-mechanic, playful prankster, friendly neighborhood hero, and all-around gentle giant and gentleman.
From a young age Mike's naturally mischievous nature, delivered with a sense of fun and a twinkle in his eye, assured a cheerful presence and plenty of humor at any family gathering or group association he participated in. He was bigger than life, and so were his tales. He would arrive and take off with plenty of lights and noise, awed and charmed kids, and blustered till he drew guffaws from everyone present, but he was always there to do the heavy lifting and give the biggest hugs.
He loved nature, his independence, lasting friendships, his dogs, plenty of meat at every meal, tools and machines, car racing, swimming, the Tetons and the Sawtooths, woodscrafts, motorcycles, and rural life.
He had a way with rescues. He studied to earn the necessary certificates, then practiced and taught scuba rescues, mountaineering and rock rescues, and worked as an EMT, but it was the everyday sort of thing that defined him. He couldn't see a car in trouble at the side of the road without stopping. He couldn't hear about a neighbor in need without lending a hand. He never learned about a cause without contributing. Whether family member, neighbor, stranger, or animal, Mike never hesitated to stop and see that the need was met. He gave with no expectation of reciprocity, whether in the quick need of the moment, easily achieved, or in the high hopes of dreams, which may or may not be accomplished. His was a generous spirit, one that struggled, at times, to find the means to share all that he had within him to give.
A member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints, Michael goes to join his brother Mark Normand Peterson, who died as an infant, and his loving mother, Ruth. He is survived by his father, Normand Peterson, of Salt Lake City, his sisters Rebecca Richard (Jerry), of Salt Lake, and Ramona Peterson, in Portland, Oregon, and four nieces and nephews.
In this time of physical distancing for everyone's health and safety, our goodbye to Michael was privately held on Saturday, May 2, 2020. But it is with memories of his hearty hugs, with laughter at some warm-hearted prank or crazy, convivial story, or thanks for some kind deed, that we wish you would honor him, privately, in your own way. More specifically, please show some stranger a generous gesture in their time of need - a real rescue. That would have been Mike's way.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020