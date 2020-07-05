1984 ~ 2020

Michael Tatsuo Shiba passed away peacefully on June 26th, 2020 surrounded by his wife, family and friends. He was born in American Fork, Utah to Tosh and Jean Shiba on April 21,1984. Mike graduated from Alta High School in 2002. He married his soulmate and love of his life, Corinne Pastor, in 2017. The wait was worth it. Their love for each other was a testament to Mike's easy going, fun, loving and devoted personality. They were incredibly compatible and complemented each other to perfection.

Mike's passion for mountain biking was legendary and his strong body bore multiple battle scars that we dare say he is most proud of. He was an inspiration to any biker and developed invaluable friendships along the trail.

Mike loved his job as the Machinist at Reynolds Cycling/Hayes Bicycles. He was proud to work there and was often seen wearing their trademark shirts. There could be no better career meant for Mike with his meticulous attention to detail and hard work ethic. The family wholeheartedly thanks Reynolds Cycling/Hayes Bicycles for their support of Mike through his arduous cancer journey.

Mike's stoicism, optimism and fight was incredible. He never complained yet encouraged others to persevere with cancer treatment. He lived life to the fullest, exemplary of the saying "WORK HARD, PLAY HARD." Yet, if one were to meet Mike one would never have guessed he was a cancer patient. Mike wished to donate his brain to UCLA and Scripps Research Center with the desire to help in the research for future brain cancer treatment.

Mike leaves scores of good friends behind, however, he selflessly asked that we not shed tears for him. He would want for friends and family to enjoy life to the fullest as he did, being optimistic with a friendly smile and great attitude.

Mike is survived by his wife Corinne, parents Tosh and Jean Shiba, brothers Steve (Vanessa), Tom (Trudy) and sister Christie Jenn (Jay).

He is preceded in death by his loving sister Karen. He was the best uncle to his nephew and nieces, Seiji (Kylie), Madi (Bailey), Sami, Allison, Arissa and Audrie and his great nephew, Warden Shiba. Mike is now enjoying biking with his sister Karen and may peace and our love be with both of them.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude especially towards Dallas Luttrell and Billy Self for their care and devotion in his final days. We also thank all medical personnel involved in Mike's cancer journey over the years.

In lieu of flowers, please kindly make donations to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in his name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store