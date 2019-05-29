Home

Kearns, UT-Michael V Hauser, an honorable, beautiful soul, was born to Margaret V Mitchell on April 9, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and left us on May 26, 2019 with his loving daughter and sister by his side.
Michael graduated from West High School in 1961. He lived his life to the absolute fullest with his best lifelong friends at his side.
Michael was enlisted in the US Army 2/12 25th Infantry Division serving in Vietnam 1967-68. He loved and was loved by his band of brothers.
Michael is also survived by his loving grandson, Michael Hauser Jr, and many friends and family members who he loved who had the honor to love and know him.
Per his request, no services will be held. Per his wishes, a private military service will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 29 to June 2, 2019
