Michael Warren

Michael Ray Warren
1967~2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Michael Ray Warren, loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully with his family beside him on July 21, 2020. Michael was 52 years old. Michael was born on November 14, 1967 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Larry Dean Warren and Jytte (Judy) Warren. Michael married Jennette Marie Erickson in 1996 and later divorced. Michael (Mike) had many loves in this life, but above all he loved is family dearly. He has always been close to his parents and siblings reaching out frequently and providing support when needed. He loved being a father most and cherished time with Vivi Boo and Kestie. Mike was a "superman" to his family and will be incredibly missed. Michael had a tender heart and made lasting friendships throughout his life. His kindness and thoughtfulness illuminated into the lives of those he met. Mike was excited to share his life and spiritual experiences with everyone he encountered hoping somehow his experiences and wisdom would help others. Making jokes and having fun were always top priority. Michael's creativity and love for building and woodworking was above and beyond extraordinary. He could create anything he put his mind to and did it with care and meticulous attention. Michael owned and operated Warren Construction Company, LLC with his Father for many years. Later he became a chief Estimator for Ellsworth Paulson Construction where he excelled in his career and love for creating and building. Mike shared his father's love for metal detecting and treasure hunting. He found beauty in the outdoors and was most happy when he could fly fish. His dream was to move to the Bitteroots in Montana where he could be the Cowboy he was intended to be. Michael had a great love for his Heavenly Father and found strength, comfort and guidance in his relationship with him. Michael is survived by Daughters, Vivian Jennie Warran and Kestie (Kuhio) Clark, loving mother Jytte (Judy) Warren, brothers Matthew Warren, Todd (Lisa) Berrett, Mark Berrett; sisters Kim (Don) Cook and Angela (Kevin) Carlile
Michael is proceeded in death by his best friend and Father, Larry Dean Warren and sister Jenny Lynn Warren, Andy Cook (his fishing buddy) and by his loving grandparents, Dean T. Warren, Deon M. Warren, Margit Eggertsen and Ed Eggertsen.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the LDS chapel on 8485 S. 1000 E. in Sandy, Utah,with a viewing 1 hour prior to services. (Masks required). Another viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Mountain View Memorial Mortuary, 3115 E. 7800 S. (Masks required) Interment to follow at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com
