Michael William Stack, 59, passed away unexpectedly in June 2020. Mike was born November 29, 1960 to Richard A. and Ferris Lee Stack in Ogden, UT.
Mike loved adventure especially in the high mountains of Wyoming with his dog Lupus at his side. Hiking, backpacking, building and riding mountain bikes were his favorite pastimes early in life; he was a picture of beauty to watch ski down the mountains on his backcountry skis. Later in life he discovered the beauty of Asia, enjoying many a sunset on gorgeous beaches.
He loved his family especially his son Dylan. Mike's adventures led him to befriend many families in far away places, welcoming him as their own son. Mike attended Woods Cross High School and later attended Salt Lake Community College and the University of Utah. Early in Mike's career he was an electronics technician and later he excelled as an engineer in the semiconductor industry introducing him to travel abroad.
Preceded in death by his mother and father, Mike is survived by his son Dylan Stack, his sister Terri Anne Stack O'Sullivan (Ray) and his brother Richard David Stack (Elisabeth).
His passing has left a large hole in the lives of his family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared at MountainVistaChapel.com
