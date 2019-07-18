Home

Myers Mortuary
845 Washington Boulevard
Ogden, UT 84404
(801) 399-5613
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Plain City Cemetery
4373 West 1975 North
Michael William "Mike" VanHulten


1962 - 2019
Michael William "Mike" VanHulten Obituary
1962 ~ 2019
Mike Van Hulten, passed away July 15, 2019. He was born January 4, 1962 in Ogden, Utah to William A. Van Hulten and Carol Petterson. He married Karen Howell Dec. 27, 1988.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; 3 daughters, Amber Taylor, Jennifer Simpson and Maryanne Van Hulten; father, Bill Van Hulten; two sisters, Tammy (Dan) Perkins, Christine Verburg; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, 19, 2019 at the Plain City Cemetery, 4373 West 1975 North.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 18, 2019
