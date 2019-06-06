|
|
Michael K Wright
1942 ~ 2016
My dearest Mike,
It has been three long years since you left my side. I miss you so much, but I know you are in a better place and free of pain. Fly with the Angels over the rainbows and I will watch for you.
"One day at a time, this is enough, I do not look back and grieve over the past, for it is gone.
And I am not troubled about the future, for it has not yet come.
I live in the present, and try to make it so beautiful that it will be worth remembering."
All my love, Nita
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 6, 2019