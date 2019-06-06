Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael K Wright
1942 ~ 2016
My dearest Mike,
It has been three long years since you left my side. I miss you so much, but I know you are in a better place and free of pain. Fly with the Angels over the rainbows and I will watch for you.
"One day at a time, this is enough, I do not look back and grieve over the past, for it is gone.
And I am not troubled about the future, for it has not yet come.
I live in the present, and try to make it so beautiful that it will be worth remembering."
All my love, Nita
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.