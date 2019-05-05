|
|
Micheal J. Olsen
1941 - 2019
Micheal J. Olsen passed away May 3, 2019, at home after a 5-month battle with colon cancer. Micheal was born on Feb. 2, 1941 to Dale and Dorothy Olsen, in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Married Renee Wells, later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.
Funeral services will be held on Wed. May 8, 11 a.m. at the Brighton 1st Ward, 2910 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S.). A viewing will be held on Tues. May 7 from 6-8 p.m. at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.) and from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery. Complete obituary at www.cannonmortuary.com.
He was a wonderful example of faith, service and love.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 5, 2019