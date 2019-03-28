Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 8th East
Preston, ID 83263
(208) 852-0533
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Riverdale Chapel
3562 North 1600 East
Preston, ID
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Riverdale Chapel
3562 North 1600 East
Preston, ID
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Baxter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Lee Baxter


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Michele Lee Baxter Obituary
1976 ~ 2019
Michele Lee Baxter, amazing and loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend spread her wings and returned home March 21, 2019.
She was born April 30, 1976 in SLC, UT to Dallas and Shelley White. She lived and grew together with her siblings; Adam (Codi) White, Teresa (Russell) Peterson, Kristi (KaCee) McNeil, Heather Jacobson, Jenni (Jacoby) Mattson and uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
She loved time with family, especially time with her grandparents Arthur and Ruth Stowe and Myron and Bernice White.
In her first marriage to Matthew Herrera they were blessed with 4 beautiful children; Tyra, Kacie (Parker), Alexandria (Canyon), and Jaxson Herrera.
She spent her final years with the "love of her life" and spouse Corey Lee Baxter and loved his children as her own; Chelce (Tery) Smith, CJ (Aubree), Keshya (Zac) and Johnny Baxter. Their grandson Tyson Page brought such joy into her later days.
She had a talent for putting thoughts to paper in a way that touched your soul. She collected rocks - especially heart shaped ones, as well as thoughts, stories and friends. She could take an old discarded door, window or piece of furniture and turn it into a treasure. But her greatest talent was taking an acquaintance and turning them into a lifelong friend.
Michele lived a life somewhere between both heaven and earth. Sometimes her sensitivities, idealistic ideas and insights to uncommon thinking were misunderstood. For those who knew her, they were the characteristics most cherished about her, and most missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Myron and Bernice White and Arthur Stowe.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverdale Chapel, 3562 North 1600 East, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Riverdale Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now