1976 ~ 2019
Michele Lee Baxter, amazing and loving Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend spread her wings and returned home March 21, 2019.
She was born April 30, 1976 in SLC, UT to Dallas and Shelley White. She lived and grew together with her siblings; Adam (Codi) White, Teresa (Russell) Peterson, Kristi (KaCee) McNeil, Heather Jacobson, Jenni (Jacoby) Mattson and uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and many cousins.
She loved time with family, especially time with her grandparents Arthur and Ruth Stowe and Myron and Bernice White.
In her first marriage to Matthew Herrera they were blessed with 4 beautiful children; Tyra, Kacie (Parker), Alexandria (Canyon), and Jaxson Herrera.
She spent her final years with the "love of her life" and spouse Corey Lee Baxter and loved his children as her own; Chelce (Tery) Smith, CJ (Aubree), Keshya (Zac) and Johnny Baxter. Their grandson Tyson Page brought such joy into her later days.
She had a talent for putting thoughts to paper in a way that touched your soul. She collected rocks - especially heart shaped ones, as well as thoughts, stories and friends. She could take an old discarded door, window or piece of furniture and turn it into a treasure. But her greatest talent was taking an acquaintance and turning them into a lifelong friend.
Michele lived a life somewhere between both heaven and earth. Sometimes her sensitivities, idealistic ideas and insights to uncommon thinking were misunderstood. For those who knew her, they were the characteristics most cherished about her, and most missed.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Myron and Bernice White and Arthur Stowe.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverdale Chapel, 3562 North 1600 East, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Riverdale Church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: webbmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019