October 12, 1964 ~
March 26, 2019
Michele Marie Hansen passed peacefully at the University of Utah Hospital on March 26, 2019 after a long battle with Pulmonary Hypertension.
She was born October 123, 1964 in Dearborn Heights, MI; the third of five children to Chester and Dolores Kowalewski. Michele attended Divine Child High School in Dearborn and graduated with a Bachelor's in Education from Eastern Michigan University in 1989. Later Michele earned a Master's Degree in Education from Weber State University in 2000.
Michele taught elementary school, middle school and special education in in Ocala, FL; Charleston, SC; and Clearfield, Utah. Michele was dedicated to enriching her student educational needs and goals. She was born to teach.
On April 18, 1998 she married Perry Hansen at Holy Family Catholic Church in South Ogden, UT. They had two children, daughter Lauren and son Drew.
Michele loved playing sports as a young girl. She had many softball and bowling trophies. She also loved playing golf with her husband.
Michele had a lifelong love for her Detroit Tigers, Michigan State Spartans and Detroit Red Wings. These loves were adopted by Perry, Lauren and Drew.
Michele had a special talent for making and keeping friends. She remained in touch with many childhoods friends including Theresa Stagg Mayros.
Michele's faith was deep. She faithfully attended Catholic Church and made sure her family did as well.
For the past 21 years Michele has taught at Hill Field Elementary. She made many friends there, students and teachers alike. Her family would like to thank the incredible staff at Hill Field Elementary for their love and support during her illness. Many meals were delivered, many friends checked on her family's needs and well being. "Blessed" can't even begin to describe how Michele's Family Feels.
Michele's primary concern was her family. After long days of teaching Michele would make sure her family met and exceeded their educational goals. Lauren is on track to graduate from Clearfield High School this year. Drew is excelling in school, is an Eagle Scout and member of National Honor Society. Both Lauren and Drew have made their mother very proud.
Funeral services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Our family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the many people who provided kind healthcare services to Michele, especially to the incredible staff at University of Utah Hospital.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019