Michelle De Korver
1969 - 2019
Michelle Lee De Korver passed away peacefully after a long 2+ year battle of NSCLC lung cancer with her family by her side in the early morning hours of August 27, 2019, at her home in Eagle Mountain, Utah.
Michelle was born on May 23, 1969 in Wenatchee, Washington to Wilson Edgar Stevens Sr. and Karen Oliva Schroeder. She was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served a mission in Nova Scotia, Canada. At the end of her mission she met the love of her life Robert Kent De Korver Jr. and the two of them were sealed in the Portland, Oregon temple on May 9, 1992. Together they brought into this world and raised four wonderful and beautiful children in Mark, Courtney, Triahna and Aaron.
Michelle had many jobs through her life, but the one career that she loved the most was being the assistant librarian at the Highland City library. There she was able to create one of the best children's library programs in the state. Michelle loved children, but the love and joy of her life was her grandchildren, Lucy, Lorena, Lisa, Jeremiah, and Joshua. They would affectionately call her Meemaw, as she did not want to be called grandma.
Michelle leaves behind her husband of 27 years, Robert Kent De Korver Jr. Her children, Mark (Brittany) De Korver, Courtney (Ruben) Calixto, Triahna (Joshua) Everett, Aaron De Korver and five beautiful grandchildren. She also leaves behind her parents, Wilson "Bill" and Karen Stevens Sr. and Robert and Elsie De Korver Sr. (in laws). As well as 3 sisters and 2 brothers, Christine Stevens, Sheryl (Joseph) Miller Jr., Tami (Ralph) Hall, Allen (Carla) Stevens, Nathan (Syrena) Stevens, who all live in Washington State. Michelle is preceded in death by her grandfather Clarence Edgar Stevens, Grandmother Selma Voss Stevens and Brother Wilson (Bill) Edgar Stevens Jr.
Visitation will be held Monday September 2, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Rd (10600 South) Sandy, Utah from 6:00pm - 8:00 pm, and on Tuesday September 3, 2019 from 9:30 am - 10:30 am at the Eagle Mountain Utah West Stake Center, 1330 East Ira Hodges Scenic Parkway in Eagle Mountain, Utah. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens.
The family would like to thank the Huntsman Cancer Institute, and Community Nursing Services for their care of Michelle. In lieu of flowers the family suggest making donations to the Michelle De Korver Charitable Account with any America First Credit Union, or to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City Utah, or to donate a book to your local library in Michelle's name.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019