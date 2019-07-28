|
11/05/1958 ~ 07/19/2019
Michelle (Shelle) Rae Mayhew: our dear sister, companion, aunt, cousin, and friend, passed away in her home from multiple health problems.
Shelle was a dedicated employee at Patrick Dry Goods for 27 years, until the company closed. She then went to work for Classic Demo until they closed as well. Shelle then became the full time caretaker for our mother as her health deteriorated and needed constant care. Shelle selflessly took this on out of the love for our mother and until our mother's death in 2012.
Shelle is survived by her three sisters: Jan Walker, Audie (or Alice) Kitt, Sue (Van) Brown and her loving companion Steve Gribble, nieces: Nicole Walker, Paige Ehler, Valerie Koonse, and nephews: Trevor and Timothy Erickson. Shelle also had several grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Delilah Mayhew, and several family members and friends.
Shelle's wishes were to be cremated and a private family service held. We are honoring her by following her wishes.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019