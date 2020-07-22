Michelle MastersVanOtten1964 ~ 2020West Jordan, UT-Michelle Masters VanOtten passed away on July 18, 2020 in her home in West Jordan, Utah. She was born November 23, 1964 in Salt Lake City to Bruce Masters and Lynn Masters.She is survived by her companion Cory Elsbury, her children Brandon Hamilton (Angie) and Paige Wing, her grandchildren, her brother Bruce Masters Jr. (Eileen) and her nieces and nephews.Michelle loved her family very much, her grandchildren were her world. She will be missed.Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E 500 S, Salt Lake City for family and friends to pay condolences.