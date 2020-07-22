1/1
Michelle VanOtten
1964 - 2020
West Jordan, UT-Michelle Masters VanOtten passed away on July 18, 2020 in her home in West Jordan, Utah. She was born November 23, 1964 in Salt Lake City to Bruce Masters and Lynn Masters.
She is survived by her companion Cory Elsbury, her children Brandon Hamilton (Angie) and Paige Wing, her grandchildren, her brother Bruce Masters Jr. (Eileen) and her nieces and nephews.
Michelle loved her family very much, her grandchildren were her world. She will be missed.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 1342 E 500 S, Salt Lake City for family and friends to pay condolences.
www.serenityfhs.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
July 21, 2020
We were saddened to hear about Michelle's passing. Our thoughts are with her family.
Doug and Julie Rice
Neighbor
