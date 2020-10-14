1/1
Michelle Williams
1948 - 2020
Michelle Patterson Williams
1948 ~ 2020
West Jordan, Utah-Michelle Patterson Williams, age 71, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born December 20, 1948 in Salt Lake City, Utah to James Ross Patterson and Jimmie Bartlett Martin. She married the love of her life Edward Lee Williams on October 12, 1968. Michelle grew up in Granger, Utah. She graduated from Granite High School in 1967. She met, fell in love with, and married the love of her life in 1968. Michelle loved gardening, crocheting, cooking, and birdwatching; but most of all she loved spending time with her family. The most important thing in her life was her family and getting together as often as possible. She loved the holidays. The house was decked out no matter which month it was. She is so loved and will be missed dearly. She is survived by her husband Edward Lee Williams, daughters Kimberly (Steven) Richards, Natalie (Christopher) Perry, Tammi (Bryon) Domgaard, Cindy (Timothy) Polad, 22 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way, 2 brothers, 6 sisters, and her sweet puppy Cuddles. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, 2 sisters, and 2 great grandsons. A viewing will be held Saturday October 17th from 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM, an outdoor service will be held on Sunday, October 18 at 1:00 PM.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 14, 2020.
October 12, 2020
She and Ed were wonderful neighbors for many, many years. We loved visiting with them. They helped to watch our home while we were away in the Philippines on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. We love and miss her and Ed.

--Doug and Linda Jones
Doug and Linda Jones
Friend
October 9, 2020
Sweet dreams Aunt Michelle, love you so much.
Anthony Arrington
Family
