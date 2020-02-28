|
Mignon Erickson Hatch
Sept 14, 1938 ~ Feb 25, 2020
Mignon Erickson Hatch returned to Heavenly Father February 25th, 2020 after a fulfilling life of family, career, music, church and community involvement.
She leaves her Husband of 63 years Ervin Larry Hatch, children Terri Cripps, (Don), Patti Olvera (Armando), Kayrene Bishop (Scott), sister Rhea Church (Sterling), Sister in-laws, grandchildren, greatgrandchildren and friends.
Mignon is the daughter of Golden Erickson and Deon Miner. She was born September 14th, 1938 in Sutherland Utah. She loved sharing memories of her home and her early years helping her family with the farm, playing softball and participating in church and community responsibilities. She was attending BYU in Provo Utah when she met Ervin Larry Hatch. They were married May 31st, 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple. They ventured over northern Utah and Parowan Utah before calling Cedar City their home. She built her 40-year career at Valley View Medical center and with her husband Larry Hatch dedicated their time to building family relationships, traveling adventures with grandkids, and performing with their band Country Plus. Many people have felt "at home" in her presence as she was so welcoming, accepting, and easy to talk with. It felt as though you had known her for years after a brief interaction! We have learned from her example that home is where the heart is and that hers was big enough for all…
Her passions and hobbies have included gathering detailed family history photos and stories, making time to share these with family, crocheting, playing softball, watching basketball and football, collecting books, tea sets and vintage glass pieces. Mignon's musical talents have had an expansive impact as she has sung, played the guitar, organ or piano while accompanying countless funerals, church worship services, weddings, senior centers and community events. Her favorite place to share her musical talents was in her home with her husband, children and grandchildren gathered around the piano to sing and feel joy and love. She was so proud of her pioneer heritage and felt her greatest achievement was making her marriage last and building her own family legacy with traditions, hard work and love. God be with her and her loved ones until we meet again.
The memorial service will be Monday March 2nd at 2 pm at the Cedar West Stake Center 725 S 1100 W Cedar City, Utah with a viewing from 12:00 -1:30 pm and graveside service in the Cedar City Cemetery at 3pm. There will also be a viewing Sunday March 1st from 6-8 pm at same location Under the direction of Candlelight Affordable Funeral Services. The family would like to thank the Intermountain Hospice team and all those who have brought meals and provided service!
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020