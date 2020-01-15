Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
1985 - 2020
Mikael Lawrence Obituary
Mike Lawrence
1985 ~ 2020
Mikael "Mike" Lawrence, 34, passed away unexpectedly while driving to Snowbird Ski Resort for fresh powder on January 10, 2020. He was born September 17, 1985 in Murray, Utah to Eva Strandberg and Larry Lawrence.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy beginning at 3PM. A viewing will be held prior to services at the mortuary starting at 1PM.
For full obituary and to share condolences visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020
