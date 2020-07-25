1/1
Mike Carmichael
1928 - 2020
Mike Carmichael
1928~2020
West Jordan, UT-The love of my life joined his Savior on July 18, 2020.
47 years ago, I married my soul mate - Mike Carmichael. Together we lived the most wonderful, and memorable life possible. Mike was an extraordinary human being - brilliant talented and loving. Mike was an Air force Sergeant in World War II. Because of his brilliant mind and unique talents, he was assigned to the Aerial Reconnaissance Unit. He was decorated with the World War ll Victory Medal. Mike graduated from the University of Utah and the University of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, CA. He pursued the career of his dreams and became a renowned Interior Designer. Mike was willing to give free professional advice to anyone. But beyond that he would do anything for anyone. Mike's quick wit and clever responses made him unique and a joy to be in his company. One of Mike's highlights in his life was when he joined the Greek Orthodox Church. He worked hard to help establish the new parish of St Anna Greek Orthodox Church. Mike loved the Greek culture. He was a gourmet chef, specializing in Greek foods. May his memory be eternal. Mike is survived by his wife Argie, daughters Mary Challier (Bert), Melissa Timmerman (Mike) Kate Lopez (Marty), Julie Coster (D.J.), Susan Solomon (Denny), son, Joe Carmichael (Felisia) stepsons Mike Macris, Greg Macris and stepdaughter Georgette Lowe (Steve).Preceded in death by parents Montgomery Taylor Carmichael, Winifred Lee Carmichael, brothers, Wayne, Tom, Lee and his beloved daughter Rebecca Nicks (Ron).
A viewing will be held Sunday July 26,2020 from 6:00 to 8:00, p.m., with a special prayer at 7:00 pm, at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary; 3115 East 7800 South Cottonwood Heights, Utah.Funeral Services will be held Monday July 27,2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St Anna's Greek Orthodox Church 9201 South 1300 East, Sandy Utah. Due to COVD19 funeral service is limited to family only. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Benevolent Fund at St. Anna's Greek Orthodox Church. Social Distancing and face masks will be required.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
JUL
26
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
JUL
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St Anna's Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery
3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 943-0831
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 25, 2020
never been a nicer man
Tony Caputo
Friend
