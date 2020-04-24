Home

Mike Elzey

1939 ~ 2020
Michael B. Elzey, 80, passed away peacefully on April 22, 2020 at his home in American Fork, UT, surrounded by members of his family. Mike was born on August 9, 1939, in Parkersburg, WV to Robert Edgar Elzey and Laura Jane Bartlett. Mike is survived by his wife, Jean, his children, Lee Anne Hiatt (Randy), Lynnea Kartchner (Roger), Rob (Lee Ann), Jim (Cori), David, Kevin (Lisa), Jon (Christine), Betsy, and their many grandchildren and great-grandchildren (totaling over 100 family members!). For full a obituary, see www.SerenityFHS.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 24, 2020
