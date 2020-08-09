Mike Hertig
1944 ~ 2020
Michael Ernest Hertig, 76, passed away on August 4, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a valiant battle with Alzheimer's disease. Born January 15, 1944 in Salt Lake City to Ernest Rudolph Hertig and Margaret Edla Bleazard, Mike grew up in Murray, Utah and graduated from Murray High School in 1962. Mike played football at the College of Southern Utah before serving a mission in Zurich, Switzerland for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Upon his return, Mike attended the University of Utah where he received a degree in sociology. Mike met the love of his life, Jilleen Elaine Strong, on a river trip, and was married 7 weeks later in 1969. Mike was a skilled teacher, and he spent his career consulting dentists all over the world in the finer points of running their business. He was also a storyteller at heart and could hold audiences captive for hours-especially his children and grandchildren. From football to fishing, or scouting and hunting, to working in Alaska or at the Nevada Test Site, his stories were the best. Nobody cheered louder for BYU football. But above all else, Mike's two great passions were his family and his faith. He devoted his life to his family and it showed. He also devoted his life to the gospel of Jesus Christ, and served faithfully as an ordinance worker for many years, first in the Mount Timpanogas Temple, and later in the Salt Lake Temple after his wife's passing in 2001. His testimony of the gospel will never be forgotten.
Mike is survived by his six children: Anne McKinstry (Ryan), Bud (Allison), Molly Darcey (James), Tim (Tina Huang), Katie Gulbransen (Brian), and Danny (Chelsea), 26 grandchildren, three sisters (Mickee Roll, Nancy Rodriguez and Kathy Hertig) and two brothers (Ed and Jon). Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Jilleen Elaine Strong, and by his parents.
Funeral services will be held Monday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at Anderson & Goff Mortuary, 11859 South 700 East, Draper, with a viewing one hour prior to the services. Interment, Alpine City Cemetery. www.goffmortuary.com