Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
233 E Main St
Price, UT 84501
(435) 637-2668
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
233 E Main St
Price, UT 84501
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home Inc
233 E Main St
Price, UT 84501
1955 - 2019
Mike Houser Obituary
1955 ~ 2019
SALT LAKE CITY/EAST CARBON - UT-Our beloved brother, uncle and longtime friend, Michael James Houser, 64, passed away unexpectedly November 13, 2019 at his home.
He was born August 28, 1955 in Dragerton, Utah to Delmas Dee Houser and Christine Charlene Combs.
Mike graduated from East Carbon High School in 1973 where he was Mr. Viking. While attending school he was on the honor roll, tennis team, and attended the Freedom Academy and Boys State. Mike graduated from the College of Eastern Utah, Utah State University and received his Masters in Robotic Engineering from the University of Utah. He served honorably in the US Army as a Communication Specialist.
Mike was a talented craftsman who enjoyed a challenge and working with his hands. He was a longtime employee of the Tooele Army Depot, Atlas Mineral, McDonnell Douglas, LA Power & Light and worked on drilling rigs. He shared a great love for the outdoors. Whether he was searching for the perfect rock, riding his motorcycle or target practicing, Mike truly enjoyed the beauty of the great outdoors. Mike touched the lives of many and he will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Survived by his daughter, Amy Kathleen Houser, Moab; brothers, Terry Houser, Price, Nick (Karen) Houser, Cedar City; niece, Rhionna (Mike) Sanderson, Price; nephew, Adam Houser, Salt Lake City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dee and Christine; niece, KateLynn Sanderson; sister-in-law, Coella Houser; and recently by his fiancé, Jackie Turner.
Funeral service, Monday, November 18, 2019, 1:00 p.m., at Mitchell Funeral Home (233 East Main Street) in Price where the family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment with military honors will be in the Cliffview Cemetery in Price. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home where friends are welcome to share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019
