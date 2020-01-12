|
Wayne "Mike" McBride
1952 ~ 2020
Wayne Michael McBride passed away January 6, 2020 at the age of 67 from pancreatic cancer and complications of diabetes. He was born July 26, 1952 to Wayne McBride and Marie Hulet in Salt Lake City, Utah. He spent his entire life in Northern Utah.
Mike joined the Army in 1970 and was deployed to Vietnam. Serving his country was an honor and he proudly wore Army t-shirts, hats and accessories most of the time. His nephews loved and respected him for his patriotism.
He enjoyed music and played in a high school band as a drummer and maintained those skills throughout his life. He earned a living by using his talents working with metal in the automotive industry. He was meticulous in car restoration and his pride and joy was his 1977 Chevy Truck. His other hobbies included collecting and building vintage RC airplanes, models, and collectibles. Frequently traveling to the Oregon coast, he developed a passion for light houses.
He loved dogs. Maggie was his cherished pal and he got his only tattoo with her name and photo on his arm as a tribute to her life. Stella and Dot replaced Maggie and they mourned his passing. Mike will be missed by his friends and family.
He is survived by his best friend and wife Beth; her children Clint, Darin, and Cami; his mother Marie (Mark) Hulet; brother Gary (Pat) McBride; Cathy Hurley and Cindy (Scott) Teeples. He was preceded in death by his infant brother Larry; and father, Wayne McBride.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 13, 2020 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Rd. Taylorsville Utah. Viewing will be from 10:00 to 10:45 AM prior to the service. Interment will be at Valley View Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 12, 2020