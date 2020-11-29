Mike Raso
1951 ~ 2020
I was given the gift of life on August 12, 1951, and I enjoyed every waking minute, not a moment was wasted.
I am so grateful to have spent a lifetime with my best friend, partner and love, Shauna Raso. Shauna and I spent 48 adventurous years laughing and traveling the world together. Our children, Christa and Mikie Raso, started our legacy. Our precious grandchildren: Madison Mabey, Sienna Miltenberger, Kaiden, my buddy-Keyawno, and Kyser Raso gave us true joy. In addition, we were blessed with great-grandchildren, Idalia and Cynthia Gonzalez. My sweetheart, Sophia Mabey, watched over me through my last years, and I will do the same for her for eternity. My family is truly my greatest accomplishment. I expect each and every one of my beloved nieces, nephews, and friends to continue telling my stories.
I will admit I was stubborn and relentless in refusing to stop working so hard because that is who I was, am. If you were to stop by the house, you may find me clowning around in the pool, working on a new project, or just relaxing with my loved ones.
I left this earth unexpectedly on November 24, 2020 during my favorite time of the year, the holidays. During Christmastime growing up, my brothers: Joe, Fred, Rick, and sisters: Josie, Olympia, Darlene, Tina, Veronica, Diana and I would go through dad's sock drawer. We would each try to find the largest one for my parents to fill with apples, oranges, and peanuts. I continued the tradition with my own family and traded the used socks out for Christmas stockings and exquisite treats. Last year, I tried to give it up, and they all about killed me.
When I was 17 years old, I was so proud to have served 15 long months in the U.S. Army with my closest comrades.
I am very glad to have so many memories I can share with my 'deceased' mother and father, Nellie and Joseph Raso; brothers, Joe and baby Manuel; brothers-in-law, Brent Robinson and Benny Vigil; and nephews, Christopher, Dustin, and Dustin Jr. They had a beer and cigar waiting for me upon arrival. I want you all to stop your crying and grab a beer for a toast to me, the best Poppy, Friend, and Man you ever knew.
" Come on, just one more." Michael Anthony Raso
Interment: December 4, 2020, 12:00 p.m. at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah 84065.
