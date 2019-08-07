Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Modern West Fine Art
412 South 700 West
Salt Lake City, UT
Mikel Covey Obituary
In Loving Memory
Mikel Covey, brilliant photographic artist passed away at home on July 24, 2019. He was 75.
John Michael Covey (Mikel) was born in Ogden, Utah to Dixie Scowcroft Covey and Harold Allen Covey. His sister Carol (Caroline) Covey preceeded him in death. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 35 years Traci O'Very Covey, his brother Allen Covey, and numerous family members and dear friends. He will be missed and loved always.
Mikel's extraordinary talent, kind heart, sparkling wit, and elegant grace will be missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Mikel's life will be held on Thursday, August 15th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Modern West Fine Art, 412 South 700 West in Salt Lake City.
Donations can be made in his name to Ballet West.
Read full obituary here: https://www.cityviewmemoriam.com/obituaries/mikel-covey/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
